- AUD/USD managed to resume its uptrend and briefly surpass 0.6900.
- The US Dollar extended its weekly recovery on geopolitical jitters.
- The Ai Group Industry Index improved to -18.6 in September.
AUD/USD faced renewed buying interest and broke above the key 0.6900 the figure once again on Wednesday, all despite another positive day in the US Dollar (USD), this time propped up by increasing tensions in the Middle East.
Indeed, demand for the safe haven universe remained steady on Wednesday, hurting the sentiment around the risk-related assets.
However, the Aussie Dollar weathered the continuation of the march north in the Greenback on the back of decent gains in copper prices and further consolidation in the upper range in iron ore prices, all in response to the recently announced stimulus packages aimed at breathing some signs of life into China’s economy.
On the monetary policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates unchanged at 4.35% during its September 24 meeting, in line with expectations. The RBA signalled it would monitor inflation risks, but Governor Michele Bullock downplayed any imminent rate hikes, noting that a rate increase wasn’t seriously considered.
Markets are currently pricing in a 55% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by year-end. The RBA is expected to be among the last G10 central banks to cut rates, with reductions likely later this year due to weak economic activity that is expected to ease inflationary pressures.
While Federal Reserve rate cuts are already factored into the market, AUD/USD could see further gains in 2024, though uncertainties surrounding China’s economy and its stimulus measures linger.
In terms of data, Australia’s Ai Group Industry Index improved to -18.6 in September.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Further upside could see AUD/USD retest its 2024 peak of 0.6942 (September 30) before challenging the critical 0.7000 level.
On the other side, there is early contention around the September low of 0.6622 (September 11), which is supported by the significant 200-day SMA (0.6626), before hitting the 2024 bottom of 0.6347 (August 5).
The four-hour chart indicates the resumption of the bullish trend. Having said that, the initial resistance is 0.6942, which precedes 0.7024. On the downside, the initial support level is 0.6856, followed by 0.6817. The RSI eased to around 48.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in private sector rose at a stronger pace than forecast in September, supporting the USD.
GBP/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.3300
GBP/USD continues to trade below 1.3300 in the American session on Wednesday. US ADP Employment Change came in at 143,000 in September, surpassing the market expectation of 120,000 and making it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold hovers around $2,660 after US opening
Spot Gold hovers around $2,650 a troy ounce on Wednesday, confined to a tight trading range amid a generally pessimistic market mood favoring both Gold and the US Dollar (USD).
Bitcoin holds above $61,000 after sell-off driven by escalating conflict between Israel and Iran
Bitcoin recovers slightly on Wednesday, trading above $61,000, after Tuesday’s slump due to the escalating Israel-Iran conflicts. The decline, which led BTC to trade below $61,000, wiped out more than $500 million from the crypto market.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.