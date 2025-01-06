AUD/USD gains after touching a peak of 0.6301 on The Washington Post tariffs article.

Mixed US economic data shows a dip in Services PMI and a contraction in Factory Orders, fueling market volatility.

Australian Services PMI indicates economic resilience, boosting optimism as the RBA contemplates future rate cuts.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) has risen from two-year lows and hit the 0.6300 figure yet sits in the mid-range of the 0.62-0.63 area as the Asian Pacific session is about to begin. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair trades at 0.6245, gaining over 0.51%.

AUD/USD rises as market sentiment shifts following tariff news

The US Dollar began the week on the defensive following an article in The Washington Post that said that aides of Trump’s team were working on tariffs, not universal but focused on crucial sectors. The market reacted positively, sending the AUD/USD towards 0.6301, while the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s value against six currencies, plunged to a four-day low of 107.75.

However, US President-elect Donald Trump denied the news, underpinning the Greenback, and the AUD/USD retreated.

Data-wise, S&P Global revealed that December business activity in the US deteriorated as the Services PMI dipped from 58.5 to 56.8, exceeding estimates of 56.1. Finally, Factory Orders collapsed from an upwardly revised October of 0.5% and contracted -0.4% MoM in November, exceeding forecasts of -0.3%.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook crossed the wires and said that the US central bank could adopt a cautious approach with additional interest rate cuts, given a solid economy and stickier inflation than expected.

On Australia’s front, the S&P Global Australia Services PMI rose from 50.4 to 50.8 in December, underscoring the strength of its economy.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, wrote: “The final reading of Australia’s Services PMI offered better news for growth than the flash reading in signaling a stronger services sector expansion at the end of 2024. This was driven by a quicker rise in new business, with external demand notably improving for the first time in four months.”

Ahead of the session, the Australian economy docket will feature monthly inflation data and retail sales figures.

Market players see a 55% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut rates from its 4.35% cash rate to 4.10% in the April 2025 meeting.

In the US, the docket will feature the ISM Services PMI, Initial Jobless Claims and the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls report this week.

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/USD failed to conquer the 0.6300 figure, opening the door for a consolidation around 0.6200 – 0.6250 range. The pair has been carving succesive series of lower highs and lower lows, hinting the downtrend remains intact, with sellers eyeing further downside.

The first support would be 0.6200. The next stop would be the October 13 low of 0.6169 if cleared.

Conversely, if buyers lift the exchange rate above 0.6300, this would exacerbate a rally to 0.6400, ahead of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6424.