AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie jobs data-led recovery stalls ahead of trend-channel barrier

- AUD/USD stages a goodish recovery from the YTD low on stellar Australian jobs data.
- Investors scaled back their expectations for an early RBA rate cut, which lifts the AUD.
- Bets for another Fed rate cut in December cap the USD and further support the major.
The AUD/USD pair gains strong positive traction following the release of the upbeat Australian employment data on Thursday and moves away from the year-to-date touched the previous day. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported a stunning drop in the Unemployment Rate, to 3.9% in November against consensus estimates for an uptick to 4.2% from 4.1% in the prior month. Additional details revealed that the number of employed people rose more than expected, by 35.6K on the back of a solid jump in full-time jobs. This suggests a re-tightening of labour market conditions and weakens the case for a February interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which, in turn, provides a goodish lift to the Australian Dollar (AUD).
Meanwhile, China pledged to implement more proactive fiscal measures and moderately looser monetary policy in 2025 as part of the government's efforts to boost domestic consumption. This turns out to be another factor that benefits the Aussie, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, further contributes to the AUD/USD pair's intraday move up. The US consumer inflation data released on Wednesday reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver a third consecutive rate cut at the end of the December policy meeting next week, which caps the recent USD rise to a two-week high. The official data, however, indicated that the progress in lowering inflation toward the Fed's 2% target has virtually stalled.
In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the headline Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in November, marking the largest gain since April, and the yearly rate accelerated to 2.7%. Meanwhile, the core gauge, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% during the reported month and was up 3.3% as compared to the same time period last year. This, along with expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionary policies, will boost inflation, suggests that the US central bank will adopt a cautious stance on cutting interest rates. This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a two-week high and should continue to act as a tailwind for the Greenback.
Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East tensions help limit the downside for the safe-haven buck. Moreover, concerns that Trump's tariff plans could trigger a second wave of the US-China trade war could keep a lid on the AUD/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims – for short-term impetus later during the North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting on December 18, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and determine the near-term trajectory for the currency pair.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent decline witnessed over the past two weeks or so, along a descending channel points to a well-established short-term downtrend. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have recovered slightly from lower levels – are still holding in negative territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair remains to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff barrier and remain capped near the top end of the channel, currently pegged near the 0.6440 area. A sustained move beyond, however, would negate the negative bias and trigger a short-covering rally towards the 0.6500 psychological mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 0.6540-0.6550 horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 0.6365 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6335 area, or the YTD low, nearing the ascending trend-channel support. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 0.6300 mark, will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown. The AUD/USD pair might then slide below the 2023 yearly low, around the 0.6270 zone, towards the 0.6200 round figure en route to the 2022 low, around the 0.6170 region.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls as Wall Street turns red
EUR/USD turned bearish as Wall Street gives up and major indexes turn red. The pair trades near a fresh weekly low in the 1.0460 price zone. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates as expected, and the United States published discouraging employment and inflation-related data.
GBP/USD dips below 1.2700 as US Dollar surges on risk aversion
GBP/USD finally broke below the 1.2700 mark in the American session, as sentiment shifted to the worse, following dismal US employment and inflation-related data. The poor performance of stocks and an uptick in Treasury yields boost demand for the US Dollar.
Gold could extend its corrective slide
XAU/USD fell towards $2,680 and remains under pressure as investors diggest US figures and the European Central Bank monetary policy announcement. Inflation in the US at wholesale levels rose by more than anticipated in November, according to the latest Producer Price Index release.
Chainlink surges amid World Liberty purchase, Emirates NBD partnership and CCIP launch on Ronin network
Chainlink price surges around 15% on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2021. The rally was fueled by the Donald Trump-backed World Liberty Financial purchase of 41,335 LINK tokens worth $1 million on Thursday.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.