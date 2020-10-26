AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7125
- The Australian Trade Balance posted a surplus of 5114M in September.
- RBA Meeting’s minutes hinting an upcoming rate cat put a cap to the AUD.
- AUD/USD neutral in the near-term, better chances of advancing if above 0.7210.
The AUD/USD pair is ending the first day of the week as it started it around 0.7130, reverting an early slide to 0.7102. The Aussie was underpinned by an upbeat September Trade Balance, as the trade surplus surged to 5114 M according to preliminary estimates. Imports decreased 1% in the month, amid supply disruptions due to the coronavirus, while exports were up 3%. The pair recovered, despite the sour tone of US equities, in part helped by steady gold prices, as the bright metal held above $1,900.00 a troy ounce. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday, although a couple of policymakers will offer speeches in separate events.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the near term, as the 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators hold within positive levels with modest bullish slopes. At the same time, however, the pair battles with its 20 SMA but stands below the 100 and 200 SMA. Chances of additional gains are not only conditioned to dollar’s weakness, but also to the latest RBA Meeting’s Minutes, which hinted at an upcoming rate cut, spooking bulls.
Support levels: 0.7110 0.7065 0.7020
Resistance levels: 0.7170 0.7210 0.7260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
