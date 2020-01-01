AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7022
- China announced a 50 basis point RRR cut, likely to trigger risk appetite at the opening.
- Australian Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen steady at 49.4 in December.
- AUD/USD holding above 0.7000 and poised to extend its advance.
The AUD/USD pair closed the day at 0.7016, its highest settlement since mid-July, although ending the year with losses. The Aussie has been among the most benefited from the announcement of a trade agreement between the US and China, ignoring other factors that usually play against the commodity-linked currency. The pair advanced on Tuesday despite mixed Chinese data, as the official NBS Manufacturing PMI beat expectations in December by printing at 50.2. The Non-Manufacturing PMI, however, missed the market’s expected slide to 53.6 and came in at 53.5.
This Monday, China announced a 50 basis point RRR cut, effective January 5. The decision is aimed to inject liquidity and lower costs for business. The announcement will likely boost the market’s sentiment at the opening. Also, the Asian macroeconomic calendar will include the December AUS Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen steady at 49.4, and the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for the same month, expected at 51.7 from 51.8 previously.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is close to its monthly high at 0.7031 and poised to continue advancing. Nevertheless, and after closing in the green for nine consecutive days, the risk of a downward correcting is high. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators are retreating from extreme overbought levels, yet far from suggesting a downward extension ahead. Also, the price is holding well above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing dynamic support at around 0.6960.
Support levels: 0.6960 0.6915 0.6880
Resistance levels: 0.7035 0.7080 0.7110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-week highs above 1.32 amid end-of-year flows
GBP/USD is extending its gains, surpassing 1.32 and ending a turbulent year on a high note. End-of-year flows are sending the dollar down and investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns.
EUR/USD rises to new four-month highs amid USD weakness
EUR/USD trades above 1.12, the highest since August. The dollar is falling foot amid end-of-year flows and the news that the US and China will sign the deal on January 15. US CB consumer confidence missed with 126.5 points.
Year in Review: What Shaped FX in 2019
2019 has been a busy year for the financial markets. The biggest driving forces were trade war, global easing, Brexit and record-breaking moves in US stocks.
Gold sits at three-month highs near $1525 on New Year’s Eve
Having reached the highest level since end-September at $1525.10 last hour, Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation, as the bulls take a breather and gather pace for the next push higher.
USD/JPY extends slide to December lows near 108.50
US Dollar Index slumps below 96.50 ahead of American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield pares early gains. CB Consumer Confidence Index coming up next from US.