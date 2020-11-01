AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7028
- The RBA is meeting this week and is expected to slash rates to a fresh record low.
- Australian coronavirus situation improving after almost 4-month of restrictions.
- AUD/USD is at risk of extending its decline, needs to break below 0.7000.
The AUD/USD pair finished October in the red in the 0.7020 price zone, affected by the persistent risk-off mood. Demand for the greenback dominated the scenes amid a second wave of coronavirus hitting the northern hemisphere, delaying chances of an economic comeback. The pair managed to hold above the critical 0.7000 threshold as Australia has somehow controlled the latest outbreak in the country, and is slowly moving into reopening. However, things are doing just a bit better than in other battered economies, despite almost 4-month restrictions in the Victoria region.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting this week, and Governor Lowe has anticipated a possible rate cut to a record low of 0.1%. On Monday, Australia will publish the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for October, foreseen at 54.2 and October TD Securities Inflation.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish, although it needs to break below the 0.7000 figure to accelerate its slump. The daily chart shows that the pair is below converging 20 and 100 DMAs, while technical indicators consolidate within negative levels, favoring a bearish continuation. The 4-hour chart shows that a firmly bearish 20 SMA capped intraday advances, currently around 0.7070. Technical indicators in this last time-frame remain within negative levels with uneven strength, falling short of anticipating an upcoming advance.
Support levels: 0.6990 0.6950 0.6910
Resistance levels: 0.7070 0.7110 0.7160
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
