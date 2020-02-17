AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6717
- The RBA will release the Minutes of its February meeting this Tuesday.
- Stable sentiment amid no fresh news on the coronavirus outbreak.
- AUD/USD holding just above 0.6700 at risk of breaking lower.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Monday unchanged around 0.6715, after hitting a daily high of 0.6732 during Asian trading hours. The coronavirus outbreak continues, although there were no correlated headlines that could trigger demand for safety, which helped to keep the pair above 0.6700. Australia didn’t release relevant data this Monday, although, during the upcoming Asian session, the RBA will release the Minutes of its February meeting. Policymakers are expected to maintain their wait-and-see approach after Lowe mentioned the economy is in a “gentle turning point,” a couple of months ago.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short term, as, in the 4-hour chart it held below its moving averages. The 20 and 100 SMA head lower a handful of pips above the current level, providing immediate resistance at around 0.6730. The Momentum indicator heads south within negative levels after failing to surpass its mid-line, while the RSI consolidates around 48, skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 0.6700 0.6660 0.6630
Resistance levels: 0.6730 0.6770 0.6805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
