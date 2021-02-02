AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7587
- The RBA kept the cash rate on hold, extended its QE program.
- Australia will publish the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for January, expected at 55.8.
- AUD/USD trades at its lowest for the year, could extend the slide in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7661 early Asia, following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to leave the cash rate on hold at 0.1%. However, the positive tone was short-lived as investors went deeper into the announcement. Australian policymakers have decided to extend the QE program, as the current pace of bond-buying at A$ 5billion per week will continue once the initial deadline expires in April. Also, the central bank repeated that inflation remains weak, as well as business credit growth. The pair fell to 0.7563, its lowest for this 2021.
Early on Wednesday, Australia will publish the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for January, expected at 55.8. Later into the session, the country will release December Building Permits, while RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe is scheduled to speak.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair trades sub-0.7600 and could extend its decline this Wednesday, as the bounce from fresh yearly lows was quite shy. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators head south whiting negative levels, favoring another leg lower in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 0.7560 0.7520 0.7475
Resistance levels: 0.7605 0.7645 0.7680
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 as demand for the greenback persists
EUR/USD keeps falling to levels last seen early December. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments boost the dollar.
XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has been under pressure on Tuesday, slipping from Asia Pacific levels comfortably above the $1850 mark to fresh two-week lows of just under $1830.
Ethereum price touches $1,500 for the first time ever
Ethereum price just hit $1,500 flat on Binance for the first time ever. The digital asset was trading inside a tight range between $1,450 and $1,400 before a significant 5% breakout.
GME shares recover as the Robinhood effect lingers
Shares in Gamestop continued the wild ride on Tuesday, rallying nearly 60% from session lows. Robinhood was said to raise its share buying limit from 20 shares to 100 shares for Gamestop. Mark Cuan on CNBC says "Robinhood took out a bunch of natural buyers".
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.