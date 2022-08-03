- The pace of future RBA hikes is up for question
- AUD/USD is below the key 0.70 psychological level
The Same Old Story
The RBA raised its policy rate by 50 bps on Tuesday to 1.85% - its fourth consecutive hike and the steepest in nearly 30 years. But that’s done little to lift AUD/USD, which at the time of writing was down by nearly 1% from the start of the week. This once again leaves the pair trading below the key psychological level of 0.70. Granted, the recent flare up in tensions between China and Taiwan have contributed to a weaker Australian dollar, but some of the same factors I outlined in early July, in my opinion, have been the primary driver behind this latest move lower.
Less Aggressive Hikes Ahead?
In particular, Tuesday’s guidance from the RBA that near-term future hikes may not be so steep as the one this week was likely the overarching factor behind the fall in AUD/USD. Even the RBA admits that it is walking a tightrope in terms of trying to cool inflation, which hit 6.1% in Q2 without severely impacting the Australian economy. Meanwhile, a cadre of Fed speakers this week haven’t given any indication that Fed is looking to ease up on raising interest rates. As things currently stand, the RBA, like many other major central banks, doesn’t appear capable of keeping pace with the Fed in terms of policy tightening.
Negative Technical Setup
The current fundamental backdrop also very much mirrors the technical setup. AUD/USD is trading below the 200-day exponential moving average, indicating the pair is more biased toward a downtrend. Structurally, a case can be made that the 3 June swing high of 0.72830 marks the last corrective move before the prior to the last impulsive swing low of 0.66816. If so, Tuesday's substantial decline may very well represent a rejection of the intervening 50% Fibonacci resistance level of 0.68923. If so, that would portend a further fall in AUD/USD.
Those brave enough to consider buying, might wait for price to pierce and successfully retest the 1 August high of 0.7040. A sustained break above that level, followed by subsequent break above 0.72830 would provide greater confidence that the pair was headed in another direction. Any such move, however, would likely come commensurate with a more positive shift in general market risk sentiment.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!