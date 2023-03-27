Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar edged marginally lower through trade on Monday, despite a broad uptick in the underlying risk narrative. Risk appetite was lifted as confidence in the US and European banking systems improved following key announcements from regulators. In a major step to restoring confidence, the FDIC announced First Citizens bank with substantial support from the FDIC, will buy out the remnants of Silicon Valley Bank, while First Republic Bank will have access to an expanded emergency lending facility, giving it more time to shore up its balance sheet. The promise to use tools to protect any sized institution and keep the banking system sound helped drive equities and risk assets higher. The AUD however failed to capitalise on the upturn in sentiment, slipping to intraday lows at US$0.6635. While sentiment improved, the renewed confidence in the banking system helped lift expectations for another 25-point Fed rate hike. While many had anticipated the FOMC would pause its hiking cycle in May, stability across the financial system has helped fuel bets for another rate adjustment. With front-end rates rising back toward 4%, the USD found support against most counterparties adding downward pressure on the AUD. Our attentions today turn to domestic retail sales data ahead of key commentary from Fed officials and US consumer confidence data. With markets still consumed by developments surrounding the health of US and European banking systems, we anticipate direction will remain choppy and the AUD will track between US$0.6580 and US$0.6720.
Key Movers
Despite ample activity across key equity indices, price action across major currencies was relatively muted through trade on Monday as competing forces worked to counter moves in either direction. Improved risk appetite on the heels of more regulatory support for the banking systems was offset by an uptick in Fed rate expectations. While the USD, euro, GBP, AUD, and NZD all maintained narrow trading handles, the yen underperformed and the CAD outperformed. Against a backdrop of higher global rates, the yen gave up three-quarters of a per cent, allowing the USD to push back through 131.50, touching highs of 131.65. Improved confidence in the banking systems helped bolster oil prices, prompting a 4% surge, and dragging the CAD upward against all counterparts. Our attention today remains affixed to developments surrounding the health of the US and European banking sectors, while the macroeconomic ticket is dominated by US trade and consumer confidence data.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6570 – 0.6720 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6120 – 0.6220 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8280 – 1.8580 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0680 – 1.0820 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9050 – 0.9150 ▼
AUD/USD continues to juggle below 0.6660 ahead of Australian Retail Sales and CPI data
The AUD/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action below 0.6660 from Friday’s session. The sideways performance in the Aussie asset is expected to conclude and a power-pack action will be witnessed.
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.0800 amid risk-on mood, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US Consumer Confidence
EUR/USD extends the week-start recovery to 1.0800 during early Asian session on Tuesday, picking up bids to refresh the intraday high of late, as the risk-on mood joins the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials.
Gold faces resistance around $1,960 as US banking jitters ease, Yields soar
Gold is juggling below $1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The upside for the Gold price seems restricted as fears of the United States banking debacle have eased. Therefore, investors have liquidated their positions in Gold and US government bonds.
90% of Ethereum supply leaves exchanges as regulators struggle to classify ETH as Security or Commodity
Ethereum is known not only as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but also as the second-generation cryptocurrency. The blockchain not only brought Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the crypto space but also framed a target on its back following its Proof of Stake transition plan.
Central banks are running full speed ahead to prevent the sense of a global crisis
Everyone wonders if a crisis mentality is not inevitable anyway. The Fed is mulling over whether to expand the emergency lending program instead of offering it upfront before the dirt hits the fan. Even if an actual crisis is averted, a credit crunch is clearly loaming.