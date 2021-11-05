AUD/JPY breaks below key support of 84.50

AUD/JPY traded lower on Thursday, breaking below the key support (now turned into resistance) barrier of 84.50. The rate has been printing lower highs since October 21st, but it had never fallen below the 84.50 zones since then. Yesterday’s slide confirmed a lower low and, in our view, signaled a short-term trend reversal.
At the time of writing, the rate is hovering slightly above the 83.80 barriers, marked by the inside swing high of October 12th, the break of which may encourage the bears to take the action down to the 83.00 zones, which provided support on October 12th. If they are not willing to stop there either, then a break lower could see scope for declines towards the 82.10 area, near the inside swing high of October 8th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI has flattened near its 30 lines, but the MACD remains below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing down. Both indicators detect downside momentum and support the notion for further declines, but the flattening of the RSI makes us careful over a possible small rebound before the next leg south.
We will abandon the bearish case only if we see a return above the 85.20 zones, marked by yesterday’s high. The rate will already be above the reversal point of 84.50 and may climb towards the 86.05/23 territory, marked by the highs of October 21st, 27th, and November 1st. A break higher would confirm a forthcoming higher high on the daily chart and may see scope for extensions towards the 86.75 barriers, or even the 87.50 hurdle, marked by the highs of February 6th and 5th, 2018, respectively.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.