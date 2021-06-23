AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar has continued to recoup losses suffered in the wake of last weeks post FOMC meeting panic, extending through 0.7550. Having pushed back through 0.75 on Monday, Tuesday’s advance lacked the same momentum and the upturn appeared to run out of steam on moves approaching 0.7560. Investors seem content in stepping back, assessing recent volatility, absorbing further Fed commentary, and adjusting reflation expectations. Last weeks move seems premature, especially given more measured messaging from Fed officials this week, we expect the AUD will maintain its recovery, slowly edging back toward 0.76 and 0.77. That said, there are now risks to this outlook. The emergence of new COVID-19 variants and a slow global vaccine rollout could mean estimates on the pace of recovery are too optimistic. While we expect exponential growth through the next 12-24 months as the global economy gather momentum, a return to pre-pandemic levels is likely some way off. Our attentions today turn to a host of PMI data sets as possible markers for ongoing inflation.
Key Movers
The momentum behind the USD has faded, with the world’s base currency giving up ground to all major counterparts, excluding the yen. A string of commentary from key Fed officials leaned away from previous hawkish rhetoric and toward a more centrist outlook, suggesting interest rate hikes as “Still quite a ways off” and that the timetable to taper asset purchase will not begin until later this year or early 2022. The comments helped moderate market expectations and, in some sense, ensure price action regains a sense of lucidity. With US treasury rates range bound, we expect the USD will continue to give up last week's gain. The euro extended its recovery toward 1.1950 and sterling punched back through 1.39 to mark intraday highs at 1.3961. Our attentions now turn to a slew of PMI data, a key marker in assessing possible ongoing inflation pressures. We are keenly attuned to changes in input costs. We expect a tentative return to risk assets and a sustained USD correction, yet acknowledge the market remains on edge and there are definite short-term risks that could prompt another risk off rally.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.6480 - 0.7630 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6350 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8290 - 1.8550 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0730 - 1.0820 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9270 - 0.9390 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout
EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently picks up bids to 1.1942 following the upside break of the highs marked during Friday and Monday.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
Gold consolidates in bearish territory
Gold prices were lower into the closing bell on Tuesday but off their lows as the greenback lost ground in the latter part of New York day. Gold prices are consolidating at the bottom of the recent drop from above $1,900.
MATIC risk is still heavily tilted to the downside
MATIC price breakout from a symmetrical triangle on June 15 suggested a continuation of the relative strength versus the cryptocurrency market. Polygon may finally close below the 10-week simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since early November 2020.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout
EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently picks up bids to 1.1942 following the upside break of the highs marked during Friday and Monday.