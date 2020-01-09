AUD/CHF – Potential Short-Term False Break & Solid Bullish Reaction At Mid-Term Support

Price Action Context
The pair has been ranging since September last year and the last days of strong selling did push price back down to a mid-term support. The support was slightly overshot, but price quickly snapped back above indicating that there still is solid bullish interest in this price range. If bulls can manage defend this support, a move back up towards 0.67 and potentially even back up the top of the range around 0.6840 isn’t unlikely in my opinion which can offer potential with-trend short trades from the top of the range whilst aggressive bulls might be interested to look for counter-trend longs around the support zone. A break and close below this support on the other hand would open up for a bearish continuation towards the lows created in August last year.
Trending Analysis
Our LT bias on this pair remains bearish for now as the pair has been in a stable but volatile bear trend since early 2018 and no significant LT resistance has been taken out yet.
Key Support & Resistance Zones
R: 0.6830 – 0.6864
S: 0.6550 – 0.6675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
