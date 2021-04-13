AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar advanced through trade on Tuesday buoyed by bolstered demand for risk across financial markets. Investors largely ignored reports that Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been suspended in the US after studies showed a similar clotting issue to the that linked with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Instead, having tested a break below 0.76 US cents the AUD rallied to touch intraday highs at 0.7650 following a surprise uptick in US inflation data. The uptick in US CPI data did little to influence expectations for Fed pricing and monetary policy, with policymakers adamant they will continue to look through inflation data through the short term. The uptick did however force US treasury yields lower, driving a 7 basis point decline and dragging the USD lower.
Attentions now turn to Thursday's domestic labour market print. Employment performance has improved dramatically in a post pandemic environment. A depreciation below 5.8% will help assure investors the recovery and economy are on stable ground and perhaps drive a push toward 0.77 US cents. That said, analysts have largely priced in improvements in labour market performance and anything short of a surprise outperformance will likely see the AUD maintain recent ranges, prompting investors to seek another catalyst to re-ignite bullish upside.
Key Movers
The US dollar fell through trade on Tuesday, forced lower following a decline in treasury yields and an uptick in appetite for risk. The dollar index fell four tenths of a percent amid upside across most major counterparts. The euro pushed toward 1.1950, while the JPY neared a break below 109 and the GBP touched 1.3770. Despite the improved risk demand the GBP struggled to make the most of broader USD weakness amid reports that known inflation Hawk, Andy Haldane, will leave the Bank of England in June. Haldane has been an advocate for moving sooner to prevent an uptick in inflationary pressure and his departure will likely skew the MPC toward a more conservative and longer run, wait and see, approach. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket we expect volatility across commodity markets will remain largely subdued ahead of Thursday's US retail sales print.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7590 - 0.7720 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6420 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7880 - 1.8120 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0770 - 1.0890 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9530 - 0.9620 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
Gold fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold wavers in a choppy range around weekly top. Vaccine woes weigh on market sentiment amid a light calendar. US dollar pares latest losses, Treasury yields also pause after heavy drop. ECB, Fed leaders’ speech, risk catalysts will be crucial for fresh impulse.
VeChain price precedent points to a brief consolidation before sprinting higher
Based on the sizeable gain last week and the staircase format of the advance since the end of December, there is an above-average probability that VET will consolidate with a downward drift or a price grind like in early January.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Free the OCR!
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday. The Official Cash Rate stands at 0.25%, and Governor Adrian Orr has promised to keep it at such a level for a year in March 2020, when the beginning of the pandemic forced most central banks to take extraordinary decisions.