Well…we did say the Fed Chair would be out in full force on Wednesday, doing everything in his power to talk down the on fire inflation data. Remember, US producer prices were also a good chunk above forecast.


 

EUR/USD advanced on dollar’s weakness, upside still limited

The EUR/USD pair advanced on Wednesday as the greenback shed ground following dovish comments from Fed’s Powell. Still, the pair trades near its lowest in three months.

GBP/USD Forecast: Reopening at doubt amid resurgent covid cases

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3891, retreating afterwards to settle in the 1.3860 price zone. The pair eased from tops despite the broad dollar’s weakness, as mixed UK data and coronavirus-related concerns undermined demand for the pound. 

XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops on Powell’s remarks

Gold caught some aggressive bids and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock

Fear and Greed index shows that fear gripped marketS for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization have increased. No big spikes are noted in BTC net flows.

Powell comments weigh on yields and the US dollar

US markets have opened higher, making fresh record highs and ignoring the weakness in today’s Asia and European session with the latest PPI numbers for June appearing to offer the prospect that inflationary pressure is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. 

