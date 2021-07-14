This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advanced on dollar’s weakness, upside still limited
The EUR/USD pair advanced on Wednesday as the greenback shed ground following dovish comments from Fed’s Powell. Still, the pair trades near its lowest in three months.
GBP/USD Forecast: Reopening at doubt amid resurgent covid cases
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3891, retreating afterwards to settle in the 1.3860 price zone. The pair eased from tops despite the broad dollar’s weakness, as mixed UK data and coronavirus-related concerns undermined demand for the pound.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops on Powell’s remarks
Gold caught some aggressive bids and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.
Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock
Fear and Greed index shows that fear gripped marketS for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization have increased. No big spikes are noted in BTC net flows.
Powell comments weigh on yields and the US dollar
US markets have opened higher, making fresh record highs and ignoring the weakness in today’s Asia and European session with the latest PPI numbers for June appearing to offer the prospect that inflationary pressure is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.