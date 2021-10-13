Apple to cut iPhone production, Chinese exports accelerate and transitory is a dirty word [Video]

- Market sentiment and headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- Apple set to cut iPhone 13 production targets this year (2:59).
- China's exports surge to record high despite power shortages (5:07).
- Latest Fed comments on inflation and tapering (7:58).
- What to expect from JPMorgan earnings due today (10:27).
- Main calendar events today US CPI, FOMC minutes (15:06).
EUR/USD regains some traction and advances to 1.1550
The single currency manages to leave behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and now lifts EUR/USD back to the mid-1.1500s midweek as the soft tone surrounding the greenback allows a mild improvement in the pair.
GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1760 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed
Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.