A more positive day for equities has benefited stocks on both sides of the Atlantic, while oi prices have rallied to a two-week high, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stock rally re-energised on Alibaba news
“The news that Alibaba will split itself into six units has proven to be quite the tonic for investors, who have taken this sign of corporate activity as an indication that animal spirits are still active despite the turmoil of the past three weeks. Stocks have made further gains today after a mixed session yesterday, and the continued absence of any fresh banking crisis is another big tick in the risk-on column.”
Oil prices higher as recession fears ease
“Oil continues to clamber back from the March lows, but it is far from clear whether this short-covering rebound can be sustained in the medium-term. Demand forecasts haven’t really picked up, and with no sign of any production cuts coming the overall bearish environment still seems to prevail for now.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as DXY extends gains
EUR/USD pulled back below 1.0850 during the American session and turned negative for the day, moving away from the three-day high it hit earlier at 1.0871. The US Dollar gained momentum in a relatively quiet session.
GBP/USD retreats further from seven-week highs toward 1.2300
GBP/USD dropped to 1.2300 after the beginning of the American session amid a stronger US Dollar. Earlier on Wednesday reached the highest level since February 2 at 1.2360. The pair holds an upward bias but bulls need above 1.2300.
Gold: XAU/USD fails to retake $1,970
Gold reversed at $1,971/oz and retreated finding support above $1,960. Higher US yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to gather strength. Also, the DXY is trading at daily highs near 102.80, adding weight to gold.
XRP Price Prediction: Whales could be expecting a 20% rally
XRP price has been rising impressively, drawing investors towards the crypto asset. However, these traders might want to brace for a potential pullback following the recent rallies despite the Ripple community preparing for a win against the SEC.
Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%
Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.