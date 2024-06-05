ADP Employment Preview: Weak data may trigger quick correction, set stage for next figure

- Economists expect ADP's private-sector jobs report to show a gain of 173,000 in May, a small decrease.
- ADP's report correlates poorly with Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls but causes a knee-jerk reaction in markets.
- A miss is more likely than a beat and will shape positioning ahead of the ISM Services PMI.
An early insight – that is the promise of ADP's US private-sector jobs report, making markets shake. The upcoming report comes at a sensitive time, after two other high-tier indicators point to a more substantial slowdown in the US economy.
Roughly every sixth payroll in the US is handled by ADP, America's largest payroll provider, giving it insights into the labor market. A big surprise compared to expectations changes estimates toward the official Nonfarm Payrolls release on Friday – yet that is not always justified.
A disappointing ADP figure is often followed by a surprisingly solid official jobs report, and vice versa. The first to react to ADP's release are algorithms, which push assets toward the outcome, either boosting the US Dollar and hurting others on a positive release or buoying Gold and stocks if the figure misses estimates.
However, these surprises tend to be limited, and other traders come in, pushing assets back to pre-release levels. That provides traders with an opportunity to be contrarian, assuming the difference between the outcome and estimates is not major.
Source: FXStreet
The economic calendar points to an increase of 173,000 jobs in May, below the 192,000 recorded in April. A deviation of roughly less than 30,000 from estimates would likely trigger a knee-jerk reaction and the consequent mean reversal. It would take a bigger surprise for assets to react strongly and hold at new levels.
I expect a weak figure, in line with recent downbeat statistics such as the April JOLTs—which showed the weakest hiring since 2021—and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. That could temporarily send the US Dollar down.
ADP jobs as an expectations-setter for ISM Services PMI
The ISM Services PMI is released less than two hours after the ADP release. This forward-looking survey of America's largest sector rocks markets. If ADP misses estimates, it will cause fear of another weak figure.
If the ISM Services PMI follows with further weakness, the reaction will be more limited than normal, given the preparation investors had from the ADP release. In case the ISM Services PMI beats estimates, the US Dollar will leap, as this would be the less expected outcome.
The mirror-image scenario is of a strong ADP release. In that case, a robust ISM Services PMI would have limited impact, while a weak one would have a stronger one.
All in all, the ADP jobs report may trigger a short-term response which offers an opportunity to go contrarian – and has a role in setting the stage for the ISM Services PMI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs after US data, holds above 1.0850
After rising toward 1.0900 earlier in the day, EUR/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.0870. The upbeat ISM Services PMI data provides a boost to the US Dollar and causes the pair to stay on the back foot.
USD/CAD rises after BoC cuts interest rates, US Services PMI rises
USD/CAD rallies after the Bank of Canada decides to cut its key interest rate at its June meeting. The decision was widely expected but still weighs on the Canadian Dollar, lifting USD/CAD. The pair also gets a second boost after US ISM Services PMIs surprise to the upside, showing sector resilience.
Gold pressuring the upper end of its weekly range
Gold struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below $2,340 following a move toward $2,350 earlier in the session. The renewed US Dollar strength and recovering US T-bond yields after strong US PMI data makes it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
Reserve Rights Price Prediction: A 25% jump looms
Reserve Rights price is facing a pullback after testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0100. On-chain data suggests that RSR development activity is growing. A daily candlestick close below $0.0057 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
ECB preview: Rate cut assured, but what next?
With the ECB all but certain to cut rates on Thursday, the attention will be on comments around inflation and further easing. Inflation has ticked up but remains on a broadly downward trend and ECB officials have clearly already made up their minds to cut this week.