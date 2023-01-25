On the above chart, you can see gold price shown as weekly candlesticks.
Gold recently moved above its August highs, but stopped – approximately – at its June highs. This doesn’t have to be the top, but it’s quite likely to be one, especially that gold recently moved quite close to the most prominent of its Fibonacci retracement levels – the 61.8% one. But you’ll see that more clearly on the following short-term gold chart. For now, I would like you to note the shape of this week’s gold performance so far.
Gold reversed. This might not be something very important per se, because there are two more sessions this week, however, when one compares it to the performance of silver and junior mining stocks (GDXJ) that both declined so far this week, it becomes something that should make gold bulls concerned.
On the chart below, you can see that while gold moved slightly above its recent short-term highs, silver is far from doing the same thing. In fact, silver has serious problems with staying above the $24 level.
The orange rectangles on the previous chart represent the corrective upswings from approximately the previous local lows. There are two of them, and back in 2013, there was just one corrective upswing, before gold truly plunged.
However, please remember that history doesn’t repeat itself to the letter – it rhymes. This means that two corrections instead of one are still within the scope of the similarity, especially that the first correction wasn’t as big as the 2008 one.
The current situation is truly special, as the rate hikes are something that we haven’t seen in a long time. The same goes for the level of concern about the inflation that’s “out there”. The latter implies that when faced with a decision whether to fight inflation or help the economy, the Fed is likely to lean toward the former. And that’s bearish for assets like gold.
Series of daily reversals indicates that gold is just waiting for a trigger to move lower.
The RSI indicator is trading very close to 70, which means that it’s pointing to a condition that’s not yet clearly overbought, but it’s close to being overbought.
If gold moved higher and reached its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, then the odds are that the RSI would move to the 70 level, thus creating a very convincing sell signal.
The above is actually what could happen as the markets overreact to the CPI numbers that are released today, regardless of what the numbers actually are.
However, does gold need this to happen before declining?
It doesn’t.
Gold moved slightly above its June 2022 high and then it moved back below it. That’s an invalidation of a breakout, which by itself is a bearish indication. The fact that we saw several intraday reversals recently makes it even more likely that gold moves lower in the near term.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from session lows, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD has regained traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having declined to the 1.0850 area in the European session. With US stock index futures trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar is holding its ground and limiting the pair's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2300 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid broad risk aversion and muted US Treasury yields, lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Gold pulls away from multi-month top, slides below $1,925 level
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday and moves away from a nine-month high, around the $1,942-$1,943 area touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just below the $1,925 level, down nearly 0.70% for the day.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.