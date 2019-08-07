Do you realize there is 9 years' worth of archived charts & information, intermarket analysis & previews/reviews on this website? (This is a website not a blog). Do you want to know how markets moved during the 2008 crises? How did EUR and JPY do during the Spain, Irish or Greek debt crisis in 2010/2011? How did sterling act ahead and after the Scottish Independence referendum , Brexit referendum? Or, What the USD did on that China devaluation of August 2015? No other website gives access to sizable amount of info/analysis in such organised manner from one year to another. You can use the calendar function in the archives section here or here and learn via practical & empirical evidence.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.