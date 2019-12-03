YouGov Poll For Sky News/Times: Tories lead by 9% vs Labour

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has maintained its nine-point lead ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

YouGov Poll For Sky News/Times

Conservatives 42%.

Labour 33%.

Both Down 1 Point In the latest YouGov Poll compared with the previous poll published on Saturday. GBP/USD is little changed on the negligible varience and can remain elevated on recently poor US data and prospects of a Brexit deal finally being done.