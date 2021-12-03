Yields retreat, S&P 500 Futures consolidate gains with eyes on US NFP

- US 10-year Treasury yields fade bounce off 10-week low.
- S&P 500 Futures pare the week’s heaviest daily gains, Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed.
- Hawkish Fedspeak weigh on sentiment but hopes over Omicron treatment, US bill to avoid shutdown probe bond bears.
- China-linked headlines add to the negative catalysts but nothing more important than the US NFP.
Market players stay divided during early Friday as the Fed hawks confront reflation and geopolitical concerns. Adding to the filters is the cautious mood ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
To portray the sentiment, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.3 basis points (bps) to 1.426% whereas the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.50% at the latest. That said, the US bond yields recovered from the latest October levels the previous day while the Wall Street benchmarks posted the biggest daily jump in the current week.
Fed policymakers, including Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Richmond President Thomas Barkin, were the most hawkish and fuelled US Treasury yields the previous day. Also helping the bond sellers were softer-than-expected prints of the US Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims for the week, as well as downbeat Challenger Job Cuts for November.
The recent optimism over finding the cure of the South African variant of the coronavirus, dubbed as Omicron, seemed to have underpinned the US stocks on Thursday.
Recently, the EU-US dislike for China and comments by Beijing’s Ambassador to the US, over phase one deal and tariffs, seem to challenge the risk appetite. Furthermore, the US policymakers’ struggle to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday probes the optimists of late. Additionally, the five Omicron cases in the US and spreading virus woes in the rest of the world also weigh on the risk appetite.
Talking about data, China’s Caixin Services PMI for November came in below 53.8 figures to 52.1 while the Composite PMI also dropped from 51.5 to 51.2 during the stated month. Before that, Australia’s PMIs were mixed for November while Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in better than previous for the stated month.
Looking forward, markets expect 550K of NFP print and an easy 4.5% Unemployment Rate, an absence of which can extend the latest weakness of the US Treasury yields and favor equities amid hopes of further easing.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls November Preview: Can we agree the labor market is healing?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for 1.1120 on US NFP day
EUR/USD bears remain hopeful around 1.1300, grinding lower during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair dropped for the last two days following its failures to cross the 100-SMA. Also favoring the sellers is the MACD line that flashed bear cross.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3300 as Omicron news battle Brexit fears, US NFP eyed
Having snapped a three-day downtrend, GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3300 during the initial Asian session trading on the key Friday comprising the US jobs report for November. The cable pair’s improvement could be linked to the market chatters that the UK steps forward to finding the cure to the South African covid variant.
Gold: Bears waiting to move in if solid NFP outcome
The gold price has remained firm despite the bearish bias from a technical perspective, as illustrated below where the $1,750s were marked out as a target for the closing sessions of the week. However, the price is currently trading at $1,770 and up on the day by 0.1% so far.
Bitcoin aims to reclaim $58,000 as top banks consider BTC-backed loans
Various top-tier banking institutions in the United States are looking to take Bitcoin as collateral for loans. Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks may not dabble in spot cryptocurrency markets but could consider synthetic crypto products including futures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?