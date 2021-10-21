Xiaobai Maimai Stock News and Forecast: Why is HX trading higher?

- HX stock is one of the new retail names garnering a lot of attention.
- Xiaobai Maimai stock has rocketed in the last week, up over 300%.
- China large-cap tech stocks are back on investors' radar, but HX is small-cap speculation.
HX stock has been one of the most heavily trending names this past week on social media, and with a gain of over 300% for the week so far it is not hard to see why. The lure of such gains is hard to ignore and shows once again the power of retail when it gets its hands on the right stock. According to its investor relations site, Xiaobai Maimai works with both Chinese e-commerce platforms and sells a variety of products on its own social e-commerce platform.
HX stock news
The stock is highly volatile and well followed recently on social media. The recent resignation of CEO Xaibao An appears to have had no impact on traders' enthusiasm for the recent stock surge. Usually, the resignation of a CEO would be taken as a sign of uncertainty for investors, but instead HX stock rallied over 42%. The company does have a co-CEO, Yilin Wang, who is taking over as sole CEO with Xiaobao An moving from co-CEO to Vice President and leading the company's e-commerce business.
Why is HX stock going up?
Apart from the news above there does not seem to be a whole lot of other news evident. This company has a market cap of $307 million, and social media mentions have been skyrocketing on the stock. The stock may also be benefitting as investors and retail traders especially return to Chinese tech names, which have taken a hammering of late on regulation concerns. UBS announced this week that it was upgrading Chinese equities and that regulation risks were already priced in.
Xiabai Maimai (HX) stock forecast
Forecasting this one is not for the faint-hearted. I mean, can you make sense of that chart? Suffice it to say, this is super volatile, so know what you are trading. Stocks that go up like this often come back down just as quickly, so extreme caution is needed. Especially when social media is apparently behind the rise, this one looks to be like all the risk-reward is to the downside, and chasing it up here is highly risky. HX shares have done this before. Back on August 13 of this year, HX stock rose nearly 300% in one day before halving the next day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1650 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is struggling to find direction on Thursday and continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range around mid-1.1600s. Mixed data releases from the US don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3800
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.3800.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance near $1791
Gold price stalls its three-day uptrend, as USD recovers ground broadly. The precious metal retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid risk-off mood.
Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022
Solana price has been on a massive run-up in 2021 from $1 to $216 in roughly eight months. This stellar climb is likely to continue into 2022 as significant bullish signs emerge. Moreover, the start of a new bull run will serve as a tailwind for SOL, propelling it by roughly 713%.
Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.