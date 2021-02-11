Xi, Biden phone call sign of mutual respect – Global Times

Commenting on the Biden-Xi phone call, Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of China’s highly-influential news outlet, Global Times, said that “the choice to talk on the eve of the Spring Festival is indicative of the goodwill and respect that Biden shows to Xi and China.“
Additional quotes
The attitudes of China and the US have become clear.”
“The significance of the phone call today not only lies in that it has further promoted the personal communication between the two leaders, but also provided a sense of ritual to China-US relations and expresses mutual respect.”
“Doing so on this special day for Chinese, I think is of considerable positive significance for realizing the goals of managing differences. “
Market reaction
The risk sentiment has taken the Biden-Xi call in a positive stride, as reflected by the bounce in the AUD/USD pair alongside the S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD rises 0.20% to 0.7736 while the futures tied to the S&P 500 index gain 0.05%, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
