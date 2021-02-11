Steve Herman, White House Bureau Chief tweeted out a press release, confirming the telephonic conversation held between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping.

Biden affirmed priorities of protecting the American people’s security and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Biden underscores concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including Taiwan.

The two leaders exchanged views on the covid pandemic and climate change.

Biden committed to pursuing results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies.

Biden will be 'practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed' in dealings with Xi Jinping.

Unlikely US will shrink military presence in Asia-Pacific under Biden.

US participation in 2022 Beijing winter Olympics not on agenda in Biden's discussion with Xi Jinping.