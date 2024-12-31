XAU/USD holds stubbornly above $2,600 as the year draws to a close

XAU/USD is holding north of $2,600/ounce, but topside momentum remains limited.

Another spat of risk-off market sentiment pushed Gold higher on the year-end market session.

Global markets will largely be shuttered on Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday.

XAU/USD caught a bid on a quiet Tuesday, rising back into $2,625.00 per ounce after taking a quick technical bounce off the $2,600 handle at the start of the week. Markets have been trading within tepid ranges for most of the holiday season as investors clock out for the year and await further fundamental drivers to kick off the next leg of market activity in either direction.

Investors spent much of 2024 enjoying themselves, with global markets rising on the back of a stiff AI-fuelled tech rally, which dragged equity indexes deep into record highs. Gold also saw a stellar yearly performance, climbing 40.61% bottom-to-top and setting record highs above $2,790 in October. Despite a sharp decline in November, XAU/USD has closed higher or even for all but two of the past eleven months.

Gold’s topside momentum fizzled just shy of $2,800 just as the US Dollar (USD) hit a bottom for 2024’s market action, implying the inverse relationship between the two assets remains strong. A turnaround in the US Dollar Index (DXY) could front-run a fresh step higher in XAU/USD bids. On the downside, inconsistent policy from incoming US President Donald Trump could skewer investor hopes for a continued rally into 2025, which would send the Greenback even higher on risk-off flows, and could drag Gold prices even lower.

XAU/USD price forecast

XAU/USD may be staunchly holding above $2,600 during the holiday season, but bidders remain constrained just below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) drifting into $2,635. Bids are keeping their head above the waterline set at the last swing low into $2,560, but a recovery of December’s peak just north of $2,720 seems to be off the table in the near-term.

The immediate technical floor on another move lower is baked into the 200-day EMA near $2,485, while bidders will be looking for a full recovery to capture the top end and claim the $2,800 handle.

XAU/USD daily chart