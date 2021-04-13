XAG/USD is in the hands of the bulls, breaking 4-hour resistance

- Silver is trapped between daily support and resistance.
- Bulls are taking on the bears from hourly support.
XAG/USD has broken a significant EMA on the 4-hour time frame which could result in a continuation towards daily resistance without giving back more ground to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the daily impulse.
The following illustrates the market structure and latest price action:
Daily chart
Silver is destined to move higher as the price meets demand from the support structure and the confluence of counter-trendline as it pierces the 21-day EMA.
4-hour chart
However, the price would be expected to test prior resistance and the 21-EMA on the 4-hour time frame.
1-hour chart
Meanwhile, there is a build-up of support on the hourly time frame which is guarding a deeper retracement.
Failures to break the support would be expected to result in an upside continuation to the daily resistance target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 3-week tops and heading higher
The shared currency keeps taking advantage of its American rival, heading towards the 1.2000 critical level. US macroeconomic data points to a sooner-to-come economic comeback.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
XAU/USD unable to break key daily support
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,746.92 having travelled between a low of $1,723.79 and a high of $1,749.00. It has been a USD story to start the week with the price falling to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March.
VeChain price precedent points to a brief consolidation before sprinting higher
Based on the sizeable gain last week and the staircase format of the advance since the end of December, there is an above-average probability that VET will consolidate with a downward drift or a price grind like in early January.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Free the OCR!
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday. The Official Cash Rate stands at 0.25%, and Governor Adrian Orr has promised to keep it at such a level for a year in March 2020, when the beginning of the pandemic forced most central banks to take extraordinary decisions.