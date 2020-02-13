WTI: Under pressure below $52 amid political, coronavirus headlines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI steps back from one week high.
  • Fears of coronavirus weigh on news of rocket strikes on the US military base in Iraq.
  • US data, risk news and Baker Hughes rig count on the radar.

WTI declines to $51.65 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark seems to struggle in cheering the latest news from Iraq amid coronavirus fears.

AFP conveyed the news that the US military base in Kirkuk, Iraq, was slammed by a rocket fired by a hardline Iraqi military faction close to Iran.

However, the black gold couldn’t expect the fresh rift between the US and Iran as oil traders are busy fearing coronavirus impact on the energy demand.

Even if the US Energy Secretary Brouillette downplayed the risk of coronavirus outbreak on oil prices, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) cut to global demand forecast weighs on the energy benchmark. The IEA announced a cut to the 2020 oil demand growth forecast on Thursday by 365,000 bpd to 825,000 bpd on coronavirus outbreak, the lowest since 2011.

Additionally, recently rising inventory levels, as well as no consent of Russia to the global oil producer’s push towards further output, also exert downside pressure on oil prices.

Traders will now watch for coronavirus headlines while also waiting for the weekly Baker Hughes US Rig Counts, previous 676, for fresh near-term direction. It should also be noted that the escalation of the US-Iran tension could help the WTI benchmark.

Technical Analysis

A Doji candlestick on the daily chart seems to trigger fresh declines towards $50.00. However, the recently flashed multi-month low around $49.40 will be the key support to watch. On the upside, a sustained break of $52.30 will negate the bearish candlestick formation and could push the oil benchmark towards 21-day SMA near $53.10.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 51.73
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 51.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.45
Daily SMA50 57.44
Daily SMA100 56.55
Daily SMA200 56.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 51.9
Previous Daily Low 50.06
Previous Weekly High 52.29
Previous Weekly Low 49.44
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 51.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 50.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 49.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 52.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 53.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 54.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

