- WTI crude oil plummets to $72.55 per barrel, as US crude inventories build more than expected.
- Soft US economic indicators, including rising unemployment claims and a dip in industrial production, fuel concerns over weakening oil demand.
- Despite the downward trend, potential production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia and optimistic forecasts from Commerzbank offer some support to oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, plummets to a four-month low of $72.22 in late trading during the New York session. Worries amongst investors and the US oil inventory build dragged WTI prices down by more than 5%, as it is changing hands at $72.55 after hitting a high of $76.58.
WTI prices pressured by soft US economic data, global demand concerns
Wednesday’s data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a large build in the crude oil of more than 3.6 million barrels in the United States last week, spurring a leg-down in the black gold. That, alongside soft data in the US painting a scenario of a faster economic deceleration, caused a drop in WTI due to increased concerns demand would diminish.
US industrial production plunged on Thursday due to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. At the same time, unemployment claims for the last week rose the most in three months and peaked at around 230K, exceeding forecasts of 220K, suggesting the labor market is easing. Wednesday’s US Retail Sales report came soft, suggesting American households are beginning to spend less, ahead of the Christmas season.
OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted that fourth-quarter supply would tighten, though US data proves the contrary.
Meanwhile, China´s expected slowdown in oil refineries added to the list of headwinds dragging WTI prices lower. Yet, Industrial Production in China advanced, as well as Retail Sales. Nevertheless, weak economic growth in Japan’s economy during Q3, damages the prospects of higher oil prices, as Japan is one of the world's largest energy importers.
Therefore, WTI prices would be under pressure. Still, Saudia Arabia and Russia’s pledge to cut production by 1.3 million barrels toward the end of the year would cushion oil prices.
Analysts at Commerzbank expect oil prices to climb above $80 in Q1 2024. They wrote that “If Saudi Arabia were to stick with its current output level, this would substantially reduce the risk of an oversupply and thus allow the price to recover slightly to $85 per barrel (from its current level; the previous forecast assumed a drop to $85).”
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily standpoint, WTI has shifted bearishly after dropping below the latest cycle low seen on August 24, at $77.64, opening the door for further losses. Rallies could be seen as better entry prices for shorts, which could be looking to push prices toward the June 28 swing low of $67.10, well below the $70.00 mark. On the flip side, if buyers lift prices above the November 8 daily low of $74.96, that could pave the way for a leg-up toward the $80.00 mark.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.96
|Today Daily Change
|-3.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.83
|Today daily open
|76.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.33
|Daily SMA50
|84.99
|Daily SMA100
|81.88
|Daily SMA200
|78.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.68
|Previous Daily Low
|76.45
|Previous Weekly High
|82.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.94
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD backs away from 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD reached at 1.0896, the highest level since late August and then pulled back, falling below 1.0850. The pair moved from the 1.0900 area despite softer-than-expected US economic data and lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2400 as DXY rebounds
GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2450 and retreated to the 1.2400 area as the US dollar strengthened late on Thursday, despite weaker-than-expected US data and lower Treasury yields. A deterioration in risk sentiment supported the retreat.
Gold closer to $2,000 after breaking $1,975 Premium
Spot Gold rose significantly on Thursday, resuming the upside. XAU/USD broke above the $1,975 resistance area and jumped to the highest level in more than a week, boosted by a weaker US Dollar and falling Treasury yields. The price rose more than $20, also driven by technical factors.
Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year
Celestia price noted a significant increase since its launch on October 31, adding itself among the cryptocurrencies that left a mark on the market. However, over the next couple of trading sessions, the cryptocurrency might see some decline owing to the barrage of supply set to flow into the market.
Alibaba Stock News: BABA falls below $79 as market dismisses buybacks, new dividend
Alibaba (BABA) stock has sold off close to 10%, descending closely to long-term support at $78. The market did not appreciate the Chinese e-commerce leader’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Alibaba missed the quarter’s sales consensus by $230 million