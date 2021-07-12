WTI treads water around $74.50 amid OPEC+ impasse, mixed sentiment

- WTI stalls its recovery from three-week lows amid a cautious start to the week.
- Upbeat EIA stocks data, risk-on mood rescue the oil bulls last week.
- Covid concerns remain a risk, as Delta variant flares up globally.
WTI (futures on Nymex) has turned south towards the midpoint of the $74 level after the recovery ran into offers just shy of the $75 mark.
The mixed market mood starting out a fresh week and a pause in the US dollar’s sell-off seemingly cap the recovery mode in the US. Additionally, escalating covid cases in the Asia-Pac region and its impact on the global growth also weighs on the higher-yielding oil.
At the time of writing, the black gold is trading at $74.56, almost unchanged on the day, having ended the week in the red.
Last’s week solid rebound in WTI price from three-week lows of $70.76 could be associated with a bigger-than-expected draw in the US weekly crude inventories, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a stand-off amongst the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) on a potential increase in oil output also supports the uptrend in prices. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) rejected a proposed eight-month extension to OPEC+ output curbs, which led to a fallout in the talks, despite a three-day meeting.
Looking ahead, the US consumer data, weekly crude inventories and covid updates will be closely eyed for fresh trading opportunities.
WTI technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|74.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.89
|Daily SMA50
|69.02
|Daily SMA100
|65.48
|Daily SMA200
|56.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.14
|Previous Daily Low
|72.12
|Previous Weekly High
|76.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.28
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.76
