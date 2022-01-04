WTI trading with more composure on Tuesday in $76.00s as OPEC+ meeting outcome awaited

- WTI is trading modestly in the green on Tuesday in the $76.00 and is more composed after Monday’s choppiness.
- The main oil market driver on Tuesday will be the OPEC+ meeting, which starts at 1300GMT.
Whilst Monday’s session was choppy, perhaps exacerbated at the time by poor liquidity conditions with many Asia Pacific markets and London closed for holidays, oil markets appear to have gained composure on Tuesday. Omicron optimism-related risk-on vibes that have sent US yields soaring and pushed major US and European indices to record highs this week appear to be giving oil markets modest support on, with front-month WTI futures about 20 cents higher on the day and trading comfortable in the $76.00s, up from Monday’s lows in the $74.00s.
“The chief reason behind the return of investor confidence is Omicron,” said an analyst at Oanda. “Yes, the virus variant is much more contagious, but it is not leading to a proportionally larger number of hospital admissions... (so) it won't stop the global economic recovery”. HSBC’s chief multi-asset strategist Max Kettner adds that “UK hospitalisations have increased in the past couple of days, but the link clearly appears to be weaker than during the previous winter wave... As such, the sensitivity of cases to hospitalisations has barely budged so far. If that trend was to continue, that's good news”. The UK’s vaccine minister said on Monday that people currently being hospitalised with Covid-19 are broadly showing less severe symptoms than before. The French finance minister also expressed confidence on Tuesday that despite surging Omicron infections, the government’s 2022 economic outlook remains intact.
OPEC+ is the main oil market focus on Tuesday, with the cartel meeting to decide on future output policy. All indications from insider sources suggest the group will agree to continue with the 400K barrel per day output hikes into February. As to the expected timing, a meeting of OPEC+’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is currently underway and may culminate in a recommendation for OPEC+ policy. Markets will be more focused on the meeting of OPEC+ oil ministers which is slated to begin at 1300GMT and will actually result in a policy decision. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said OPEC+ is unlikely to deviate from the current policy given the positive price outlook and pressure from the US to boost supply, as well as given the lack of major new Covid-19 curbs on travel in key markets. “Though Omicron cases continue to climb in key geographies, the absence of widespread lockdown restrictions will likely keep near-term demand concerns in check”.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|75.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.82
|Daily SMA50
|75.38
|Daily SMA100
|74.32
|Daily SMA200
|70.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.3
|Previous Daily Low
|74.12
|Previous Weekly High
|77.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.