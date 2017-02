In a research note published by Barclay’s on Friday, provided oil-price outlook for 2017 and 2018.

Key Points:

WTI average for 2017 - $ 56

WTI average for 2018 - $ 64

2017 Brent forecasts remains unchanged

Look for AQ 216 average of $ 62

Downgrade 2018 Brent forecast to $ 67