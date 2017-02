China Customs published their latest import data on oil for the month of January.

Key Details:

China’s imports from Russia y/y +36.5% at 1.08m bpd

From Saudi y/y+ 18.9% at 1.18m bpd

From Iraq y/y +43.2% at 825,820 bpd

From Angola y/y +63.5% at 1.17m bpd

Iran is an exception this time, at minus 1.3% y/y at 402,750 bpd