WTI testing offers near $ 58.50 ahead of US data, EIA

- Oil struggles to extend the upside despite trade deal hopes.
- Bearish API crude inventory report continues to weigh on the prices.
- Markets await US macro news and fresh US-Sino trade updates.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends the steady rise from the Asian session lows of 58.16, although struggles to take-out the 58.50 resistance, as the bears continue to find some support from the overnight build in the US Crude Stocks, according to the latest data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
The industry group showed that US crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 22 to 449.6 million, compared with expectations for a decrease of 418,000 barrels, as cited by Reuters.
Further, a modest pick-up in the US Treasury yields is propping up the US dollar higher against its main competitors, which in turn seems to be capping the upside attempts in the black gold. A stronger greenback usually makes the USD-denominated oil more expensive for foreign buyers.
However, the oil bulls are kept alive amid ongoing US-China trade deal optimism that underpins the broader market sentiment. European stocks are posting mild gains while S&P 500 futures have also turned northwards.
Attention now turns towards a fresh batch of US economic data for fresh dollar trades. The US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) official Crude Stocks data, due at 1530 GMT, will also offer a fresh trading impulse while the main market mover is likely to be the trade developments.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|58.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.93
|Daily SMA50
|55.79
|Daily SMA100
|55.97
|Daily SMA200
|57.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.59
|Previous Daily Low
|57.81
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, lower. The Conservatives' shrinking lead in polls and trade uncertainty are weighing. The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed late in the day.
USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY's safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the positive move. Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.