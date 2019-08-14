WTI technical analysis: Prices shot higher overnight in risk-on markets

WTI prices shot higher overnight on the back of good news on the trade front following Trump's announcements that some of the expected tariff hikes will be put back to the end of the year. The September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange, added $2.17, or 4%, to settle at $57.10 a barrel for the best finish for a front-month contract since July 31. This has left a technically bullish bias on the charts.
We can see that the bulls were holding just above the 50% retracement of the late Dec to 2019 range. On overnight trade, the bulls subsequently took out the cluster of the 20, 50 and 200 daily moving averages to bust through both the 56 and 57 handles. There is now space for a recovery to the 58 handle to meet trend line resistance. On the downside, bears can target a break of the 50% reversion of the day's move at 55.80.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|56.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.62
|Daily SMA50
|56.11
|Daily SMA100
|58.97
|Daily SMA200
|56.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.4
|Previous Daily Low
|54.14
|Previous Weekly High
|55.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.51
|Previous Monthly High
|60.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY: Sentiment in full control of yen
News that US tariffs on China will be delayed sent investors away from the yen. US Treasury yields bounced from fresh multi-year lows, still depressed.USD/JPY recovery could continue in the short-term.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.