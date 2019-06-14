WTI technical analysis: Price holds at trendline support

WTI trades around the 200 weekly EMA near 52.50 and bears will look for a push below the 14th Jan 50.41 low which guards the 26th November lows at 49.44.

We also have the descending wedge patter's support around 49.70/50.00.

The 61.8% Fibo is also a firm support where price has made a double bottom on a daily basis that meets trend line support.

On the flip-side, a break of 53 opens 54.50 and 56 meeting the 20-D EMA.

Extra reading:

Oil prices were up more than 3% on Thursday following reports of a tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman off the Iran coast: