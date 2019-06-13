Iran says it categorically rejects "US. unfounded claim" - Iranian mission to United Nations

The Iranian mission to United Nations says that Iran says it categorically rejects "u.s. unfounded claim" regarding Gulf of Oman tanker attacks.

This is in response to President Trump tweeting, "It is the assessment of the U.S. government that Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman...." following when the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who addressed the nation just before the closing bell, blamed Iran for the attacks and said the U.S. would take the issue to the U.N. Security Council, warning Iran that the U.S. "will defend our forces."