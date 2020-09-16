WTI takes the bids above $39.00 on hurricane news, US dollar weakness

- WTI extends Tuesday’s run-up to refresh one week high near $39.30.
- Almost a quarter of oil output goes offline as hurricane Sally moves towards the Persian Gulf.
- US dollar stays on the back foot for the third day in last four ahead of the Fed meeting.
- API data flashed surprise draw, EIA inventories awaited.
WTI rises to $39.25, up 1.64% on a day, before traders in Brussels arrive for Wednesday’s work. The black gold recently picked bids as energy output loss, due to the hurricane Sally, joins price-positive stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Also favoring the oil buyers could be the US dollar weakness and a mild recovery in the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
As per Reuters, relying on the US government updates, “500K bpd (barrels per day) of offshore crude oil production and 28% of natural gas output shut in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday according to the US interior Government.”
The stoppage in the output can be compared with Tuesday’s API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, -9.517M versus +2.97M, for the period ending on September 11.
With the halt in energy output joining the surprise draw in private inventory data, WTI traders anticipate the official stockpile figures, published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA, to defy the 2.049M forecast versus 2.032M prior.
Other than the oil specific catalysts, the declines in the US dollar index (DXY) also favor the commodity prices. The greenback gauge drops 0.05% to 93.04 while flashing a three-day losing streak by the press time. The reason for the USD’s weakness could be traced from the market’s pre-Fed cautious sentiment.
Furthermore, S&P 500 Futures also reverse the early-day losses to rise 0.10% to 3,399 as we write. Although markets struggle for a clear direction, US President Donald Trump’s comments that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine could be three or four weeks away favored the risk-takers off-late.
While EIA data and hurricane headlines will be the key to determine near-term oil prices, the US dollar moves on the back of the Federal Reserve’s action also become important to watch.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading above 100-day SMA, currently around $37.80/85, directs the WTI quote towards the $40.00 round-figures ahead of highlighting the 200-day SMA level of $40.95.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|1.45%
|Today daily open
|38.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.92
|Daily SMA50
|41.24
|Daily SMA100
|37.6
|Daily SMA200
|41.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.8
|Previous Daily Low
|37.33
|Previous Weekly High
|39.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.43
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
