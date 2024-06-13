WTI stays timid around $78.00 ahead of US PPI

- WTI Oil price remains steady ahead of the release of US producer price figures on Thursday.
- Oil prices may weaken as higher interest rates dampen the economic growth in the United States.
- Crude Oil prices faced a challenge as US crude inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels against the 1.55 million-barrel decline.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains steady with thin trading, possibly due to anticipation of upcoming producer price figures from the United States (US). WTI Oil price hovers around $78.00 per barrel during the European session on Thursday.
Oil traders have absorbed the hawkish stance maintained by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept its benchmark lending rate within the range of 5.25%–5.50% for the seventh consecutive time during its June meeting on Wednesday, as widely anticipated. Higher interest rates could hinder economic growth, which in turn negatively impacts Oil demand.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the Fed's decision that the restrictive stance on monetary policy is having the expected effect on inflation. "So far this year, we have not gained greater confidence on inflation to warrant a rate cut," Powell added.
On the supply side, higher US crude Oil stockpiles put pressure on the price of the liquid Gold. Official data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that US crude inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels in the week ending June 7. This contrasts with market expectations of a 1.55 million barrel decline, following the previous week's increase of 1.233 million barrels. Additionally, the EIA, in its monthly report, reduced its forecast for Oil demand growth in 2024 by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), bringing the new estimate to 960,000 bpd.
In the Middle East, attention is focused on ceasefire talks in Gaza. Any success could alleviate concerns about potential supply disruptions from the Oil-producing region. In the latest incident affecting maritime security, Iran-allied Houthi militants claimed responsibility for small watercraft and missile attacks on Wednesday. These attacks left a Greek-owned coal carrier in need of rescue near Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, according to Reuters.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|77.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.25
|Daily SMA50
|80.04
|Daily SMA100
|79.23
|Daily SMA200
|79.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.98
|Previous Daily Low
|77.59
|Previous Weekly High
|77.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0800 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair trades with caution amid a risk-off market mood and broad US Dollar recovery. Focus shifts to US PPI data.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, US PPI data in focus
GBP/USD has recovered losses to trade near 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. Despite a risk-aversion market environment and the overnight strength in the US Dollar, the pair seems resilient heading into the US PPI inflation data.
Gold price faces some selling pressure amid hawkish Fed, modest USD strength
Gold price meets with a fresh supply during the early European session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to a fresh weekly peak, around the $2,341-2,342 region touched the previous day.
GMT price poised for a 10% rally as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
GMT price surged beyond the confines of its downward channel pattern, buoyed by a bullish divergence indicated by both the Relative Strength Index and the Awesome Oscillator, potentially paving the way for an upward rally.
Fed review: We still see cuts starting in September
The FOMC’s June meeting provided markets with very few new forward-looking signals. Inflation and policy rate expectations were revised modestly higher for this year, but Powell noted that the change was largely a backward-looking reaction to the ‘pause in progress’ seen in Q1 inflation data.