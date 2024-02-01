WTI snaps three-month losing streak above $76.00 amid Middle East geopolitical tensions

- WTI prices post their first monthly gain since September amid the ongoing Middle East geopolitical conflict.
- IEA said that global oil demand will likely increase by 2mb/d in 2024.
- A surprise build in US crude inventories dragged WTI prices lower.
- Oil traders will monitor the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data on Thursday.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $76.25 after bouncing off the weekly lows of $75.43 on Thursday. WTI prices snap the three-month losing streak amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, keeping global crude supply risks elevated.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said that global oil demand will likely increase by 2 mb/d in 2024, similar to the growth achieved in 2023. He further stated that demand will keep rising until at least 2030. Additionally, the rising Middle East geopolitical tensions highlight the potential risk to crude supplies in the region, which lifts WTI prices.
On the other hand, the upside of WTI prices might be limited due to the disappointing Chinese Manufacturing PMI data. On Wednesday, China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.2 in January versus 49.0 prior, below the market consensus of 49.2. Manufacturing activity in China contracted for a fourth straight month in January, which exerts some selling pressure on WTI prices as China is the leading crude importer in the world.
Apart from this, a surprise build in US weekly crude inventories dragged WTI lower on Wednesday. Inventories of US crude unexpectedly rose by 1.23M barrels for the week ended January 29 from the previous week's 9.233M barrels decline, compared with market expectations for a 217K barrel draw, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Oil traders await the January Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, due on Thursday. Later in the day, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be due. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|75.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.06
|Daily SMA50
|73.47
|Daily SMA100
|78.68
|Daily SMA200
|77.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78
|Previous Daily Low
|75.47
|Previous Weekly High
|78.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.55
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
