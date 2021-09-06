WTI slips down a gear in thin trade demand concerns resurface

- WTI is declining on global growth fears and rebalancing in supply and demand forces.
- The price is now testing a 61.8% ratio ahead of the critical daily support area.
Oil prices were sinking on Monday as the US dollar climbed back from out of the abyss at the same time that Saudi Arabia made sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia.
Both futures and spot CFDs are down on the day with
Brent crude futures falling 16 cents to $72.45 a barrel earlier and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropping 12 cents to $69.17 a barrel.
WTI CFD spot last traded near $68.90 and down some 0.45%. The range on the day so far has been $68.28 the low vs $69.46 the high.
On Sunday, Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.
The Saudis are concerned about demand in the region which is what the markets are reacting to today.
OPEC+ are raising output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month between August and December at a time where fears of a global slowdown are gripping markets following Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls miss.
The spread of the delta variant has been blamed for the dismal outcome where the numbers was a third of what had been expected in terms of jobs creation in the world's largest economy.
However, the downside has been limited on the back of supply concerns in the US region following the damage to production facilities in the Gulf Coats owing to Hurricane Ida.
Reuters reporter that ''about 1.6 million barrels of crude oil remained offline, with only about 100,000 barrels added since Saturday. Another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output also was shut-in.''
''The hurricane also led US energy companies to cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in five weeks, data from Baker Hughes showed on Friday. The oil rig count last week fell the most since June 2020,'' the news agency reported.
Meanwhile, the prospects of the $70 are dwindling.
''With the market consensus now shifting away from expected deficits and toward more balanced markets, rallies north of $70/bbl may be hard to sustain,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
WTI technical analysis
The price has declined to below what might be regarded as trend-line support.
However, the decline, so far, is hardly convincing and there are prospects that demand could come in near the 61.8% Fibonacci ratio to fuel a rest-est of the 70 figure and prior daily highs.
With that being said, a break below the 67 figure would leave bears in control and well below counter-trendline resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold bulls may finally win the battle
Gold trades near a critical Fibonacci resistance level at $1,825.10 a troy ounce. As long as the US Federal Reserve maintains tapering, the dollar will remain pressured. XAU/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near term as long as above 1,810.40.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
Cryptocurrency market analysts believe that Shiba Inu coin can overtake Dogecoin, expect decentralized exchange ShibaSwap to burn more SHIB. The drop in SHIB’s circulating supply is likely to trigger a price rally.
Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off
NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.