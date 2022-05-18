WTI slides back towards $110 as macro sentiment deteriorates, though dip-buyers stand ready

- WTI has dipped back towards $110, with oil prices weighed amid a downturn in macro risk sentiment.
- But dips may be attractive to potential buyers as lockdown eases in Shanghai and as Russian/OPEC output struggles.
- Crude oil prices fell in recent trade despite a larger than expected headline draw according to weekly US EIA data.
Further constructive updates about an easing of lockdown restrictions in Shanghai failed to hold up oil markets on Wednesday, with prices coming under pressure in tandem with global equities as investors mulled the prospect of rapid central bank tightening against a backdrop of slowing global growth. Front-month WTI futures nearly hit fresh highs on the week in the mid-$155s earlier in the session, but have since fallen back to just above the $110 mark, down around $2.50 on the day. Prices were down in recent trade despite a larger than expected draw in headline weekly US crude oil inventories, data released by the Energy Information Agency (EIA) showed.
Regarding crude oil-relevant developments, China reportedly allowed hundreds of financial institutions in Shanghai to resume work and eased some testing requirements on inbound US and other travelers, raising hopes that lockdown-hit crude oil demand in the world’s second-largest economy and second-largest oil consumer might soon rebound. Meanwhile, though the EU Commission on Wednesday announced a EUR 300B investment plan until 2030 to wean the bloc off of all Russian fossil fuel imports, the bloc continues to fail to persuade Hungary to sign up to its proposed ban on Russian oil imports within the next few months.
Some said the continued failure to come to an agreement on the much-anticipated Russian oil embargo is starting to weigh on prices, or at least prevent a further push above the late-March highs in the $116s. Elsewhere and perhaps also contributing to some of the recent profit-taking that has seen WTI pullback towards $110, there were some reports that the US is planning a relaxation of some of the sanctions on Venezuela. Reportedly, the US might even allow US oil giant Chevron to negotiate oil licenses with Venezuela’s national oil producer PDVSA.
Downside in global equities may well see WTI pullback below $110, but traders should remember that WTI has been consistently supported by dip-buying in recent weeks. As long as China continues to head towards a more open economy, the EU heads towards a Russian oil ban, Russian output continues to shrink and the rest of OPEC+ continues to struggle lifting output (as a survey on Tuesday revealed remained the case in April), dips into the $100s will remain attractive.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|110.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.37
|Daily SMA50
|103.95
|Daily SMA100
|95.97
|Daily SMA200
|84.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.18
|Previous Daily Low
|108.96
|Previous Weekly High
|109.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.21
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
