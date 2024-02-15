WTI retreats further from monthly peak, seems vulnerable near $76.00 mark

- WTI remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
- A spike in US inventories overshadows geopolitical risks and weighs on Oil prices.
- The OPEC sees a rise in global demand in 2024, 2025, albeit fails to lend support.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices extend the overnight pullback from the vicinity of mid-$78.00s, or a fresh monthly peak and drift lower for the second successive day on Thursday. The commodity hovers around the $76.00 mark during the Asian session and remains well within the striking distance of the weekly low touched on Monday.
The larger-than-expected build in US Crude Oil inventories, to a larger extent, overshadows a combination of factors and exerts some pressure on the black liquid. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that US inventories rose by roughly 12 million barrels in the week ended February 9, well above market expectations amid a drop in refinery utilization to its lowest levels since December 2022.
Meanwhile, a monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), indicating that global Oil demand will rise by 2.25 million bpd in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025, does little to impress bullish traders. Moreover, a fresh escalation of tension in the Middle East, which could disrupt supply from the oil-rich region, also fails to lend support to Crude Oil prices, favouring bearish traders.
In the latest development, Israel launched airstrikes in Lebanon in retaliation to a rocket fired into Northern Israel. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defied ceasefire calls from the international community and called a powerful operation in Rafa, raising the risk of a further escalation of military action in the region. The lack of buying interest, however, supports prospects for additional losses for Oil prices.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, monthly Retail Sales figures, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. The data might influence the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics later during the early North American session and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around Crude Oil prices.
Technical levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|76.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.4
|Daily SMA50
|73.55
|Daily SMA100
|77.16
|Daily SMA200
|77.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.43
|Previous Daily Low
|76.12
|Previous Weekly High
|77.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.46
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses ground toward 0.6450 after dismal Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is dropping toward 0.6450 following the disappointing details from the Australian jobs report. The pair seems to have stalled the overnight bounce from a three-month low, albeit a modest US Dollar downtick should help cap losses ahead of key US data.
USD/JPY stays pressured toward 150.00, despite weak Japan's GDP data
USD/JPY is falling toward 150.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower, shrugging off the weak Japanese Q4 GDP report. A cautious risk tone is also boding well for the safe-haven Yen. US data flow awaited.
Gold stages a modest recovery below the $2,000 mark, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price holds below the $2,000 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The stronger-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the yellow metal, but a fall in US bond yields and a weaker USD could provide little support to the commodities.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping
Bitcoin price is pumping hard, with altcoins such as Ethereum and Ripple following in line. The apex cryptocurrency continues to recover some of the ground lost during the past years.
UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes
The UK’s Office for National Statistics will release the advanced prints of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product on Thursday. At the Bank of England's latest gathering, the Monetary Policy Committee anticipates a slow but steady uptick in GDP growth over the upcoming quarters.