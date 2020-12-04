WTI recedes from 9-month tops near $47.00 on OPEC+ headlines

- Prices of the WTI fade the earlier move beyond $46.00.
- OPEC+ decided to curb ongoing output cuts by 500K barrels.
- The next level of note emerges at the $50.00 mark per barrel.
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil advanced to new peaks in the $46.70 region earlier in the session, although they run out of traction afterwards.
WTI softer after OPEC+ deal falls short of expectations
After recording fresh 9-month highs in the $46.70 zone, prices of the WTI lost some impetus and receded to the current $45.70 region at the end of the week.
The barrel of the WTI lost upside momentum after the OPEC+ announced on Thursday it will gradually increase its oil output by 500K bpd starting in January vs. the 2 mbpd originally planned. The cartel now intends to reach the 2 mbpd by April.
In the meantime, crude oil remains bid on vaccine hopes coupled with prospects of higher demand in 2021 and further US stimulus, all underpinning the idea of a strong rebound in the global economy.
Later in the NA session, driller Baker Hughes will publish its weekly report on US oil rig count.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is up 1.06% at $46.10 and faces the next hurdle at $46.66 (monthly high Dec.4) seconded by $48.39 (monthly high Mar.4) and finally $54.45 (monthly high Feb.20). On the other hand, a breach of $43.94 (monthly low Dec.2) would expose $43.04 (high Nov.11) ahead of $40.12 (weekly low Nov.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
