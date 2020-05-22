WTI Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00

- WTI struggles to remain strong around 10-week top of $34.74.
- Weekly horizontal support add to the downside barriers.
- Bulls may aim to fill the early-March gap during the fresh run-up.
WTI again bounces off the weekly support line while taking rounds to $34.05/10 amid the initial Asian session on Friday.
Even so, the black gold stays comfortably below the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 11, around $34.75.
In a case where the quote’s sustained trading beyond the support line enables it to cross $34.75, the bulls may target to fill the gap between March 11 top of $36.64 and March 06 low near $41.20.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $33.90, comprising the aforementioned support line, could drag the energy benchmark to the weekly horizontal support area near $33.10/33.00.
If at all the bears manage to dominate past-$33.00, $31.20 and $30.00 will be on their radars.
WTI 30-minutes chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|33.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04%
|Today daily open
|33.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.11
|Daily SMA50
|25.32
|Daily SMA100
|39.33
|Daily SMA200
|47.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|33.85
|Previous Daily Low
|31.67
|Previous Weekly High
|29.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.64
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|33.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|32.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|30.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|30.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36.58
