WTI Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI struggles to remain strong around 10-week top of $34.74.
  • Weekly horizontal support add to the downside barriers.
  • Bulls may aim to fill the early-March gap during the fresh run-up.

WTI again bounces off the weekly support line while taking rounds to $34.05/10 amid the initial Asian session on Friday.

Even so, the black gold stays comfortably below the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 11, around $34.75.

In a case where the quote’s sustained trading beyond the support line enables it to cross $34.75, the bulls may target to fill the gap between March 11 top of $36.64 and March 06 low near $41.20.

Meanwhile, a downside break of $33.90, comprising the aforementioned support line, could drag the energy benchmark to the weekly horizontal support area near $33.10/33.00.

If at all the bears manage to dominate past-$33.00, $31.20 and $30.00 will be on their radars.

WTI 30-minutes chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 33.95
Today Daily Change 0.35
Today Daily Change % 1.04%
Today daily open 33.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.11
Daily SMA50 25.32
Daily SMA100 39.33
Daily SMA200 47.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 33.85
Previous Daily Low 31.67
Previous Weekly High 29.84
Previous Weekly Low 24.64
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 33.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 32.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 32.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 30.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 30.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 34.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 35.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 36.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

