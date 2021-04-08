WTI Price Analysis: Risks further falls towards $58 mark whilst below 50-DMA

- WTI sellers return following rejection at 50-DMA resistance at $60.32.
- The US oil could risk a drop towards the ascending trendline support at $57.85.
- RSI trades flat while within the bearish zone, pointing to more losses.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is snapping two-day bullish momentum on Thursday, as it returns to the red zone despite the upbeat market mood and broad-based US dollar decline.
The sentiment around the black gold remains undermined by an unexpected build in the American gasoline inventories, which overshadowed the drawdown in the crude stockpiles recorded last week.
From a near-term technical perspective, the WTI barrel remains exposed to the downside after it failed to find acceptance above the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at $60.32 for the third day in a row.
Adding credence to a potential move lower, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps its bearish streak intact, as the indicator remains below the 50.00 level.
The ascending trendline support at $57.85 is expected to guard the downside, below which the March 23 low of $57.27 could be tested.
WTI one-day chart
On the flip side, WTI faces immediate resistance at the upward-sloping 50-DMA.
Further up the bearish 21-DMA at $61.46 could limit the recovery attempts.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|59.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.57
|Daily SMA50
|60.18
|Daily SMA100
|54.23
|Daily SMA200
|47.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.06
|Previous Daily Low
|58.15
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.1800s ahead of Powell’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady, well above 1.1850 ahead of the European open amid a subdued US dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD. An uptick in the US bond yields should help limit the USD losses and cap gains for the major. Powell eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.3750, extending the overnight recovery from near the 1.3725 region, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Fedspeak train & unwinding underway
Little has changed in the underlying economic fundamentals this week but a potential unwinding is underway in indices, especially tech/Nasdaq. We will hear from 4 Fed speakers today (Evans, Kaplan, Barkin & Daly) see more below.