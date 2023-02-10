WTI Price Analysis: Regains $78.00 within weekly rising wedge

- WTI seesaws inside a choppy range after snapping a three-day uptrend the previous day.
- Bearish chart formation, and sluggish oscillators keep sellers hopeful.
- 200-HMA adds to the downside filters before targeting late 2022 low.
WTI crude oil picks up bids to regain $78.00 during early Friday, following its U-turn from a one-week high to print the first daily loss in four on Thursday. It’s worth noting that the black gold’s latest inaction could be linked to sluggish MACD signals and steady RSI (14).
Even so, a one-week-old rising wedge bearish chart formation, currently between $77.30 and $79.30, keeps the Oil sellers hopeful, especially after the previous day’s retreat from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the quote’s downturn from January 23 to February 03.
That said, a clear downside break of the $77.30 support will need validation from the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) support of $76.96 to convince the energy bears.
Following that, the monthly bottom of $72.50 can act as a buffer during the south run targeting the latest multi-month low surrounding $70.30, marked in December 2022. It should be observed that the $70.00 round figure could probe the WTI sellers past $70.30.
Alternatively, WTI recovery could aim for another battle with the aforementioned key Fibonacci retracement hurdle of around $78.80.
Even if the commodity manages to cross the $78.80 hurdle, the stated wedge’s top line, close to $79.30 at the latest, will precede the $80.00 psychological magnet to challenge the quote’s further upside.
Overall, WTI crude oil remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest inaction.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|77.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.91
|Daily SMA50
|77.47
|Daily SMA100
|80.85
|Daily SMA200
|90.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79
|Previous Daily Low
|76.71
|Previous Weekly High
|80.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.36
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6950 despite downbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading below 0.6950, unperturbed by the disappointing Chinese CPI and PPI data. The Aussie pair fails to benefit from the hawkish RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP), as the US Dollar holds the recovery gains ahead of key US data.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears.
Gold stays bearish below $1,873, US inflation clues eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around the mid-$1,800s, despite bracing for the second weekly loss, as market players struggle for clear directions amid contrasting fundamentals and anxiety ahead of the key United States data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Interest rates and earnings are still main S&P 500 drivers
Stock bulls seem a bit more uncertain as a chorus of Federal Reserve officials warn of "higher for longer" interest rates. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari pointed out that financial markets seem more confident than central bankers that US inflation will quickly fall back to the Fed's +2% target rate.