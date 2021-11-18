WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below $80.00

- WTI keeps rebound from six-week low, sidelined of late.
- 100-HMA, weekly resistance line guards immediate upside, 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement also challenge the bulls.
- July’s peak, bullish MACD signals restrict immediate downside.
WTI holds onto the strongest daily performance in over a week, not to forget the bounce off 1.5-month low during early Friday morning in Asia. That said, the black gold seesaws around $78.25-20 by the press time.
While July’s top put a carpet under the commodity’s downturn and MACD signals helped buyers to return, strong resistance levels do challenge the quote to defy the four-week downtrend.
Among the key hurdles, the first one comprises the 100-HMA and a descending trend line from November 09, near $78.90. Following that, a convergence of the 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November 09-18 fall, close to the $80.00 threshold, will be a tough nut to crack for the WTI bulls.
In a case where the energy benchmark rises past $80.00, the weekly top near $80.70 and November 11 peak of $81.13 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to conquer the July month’s top of $76.40 to convince WTI crude oil sellers and aim for the 100-DMA level near $73.90.
Overall, WTI bears seem to have run out of steam but the bulls aren’t fully ready.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75%
|Today daily open
|77.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.28
|Daily SMA50
|77.92
|Daily SMA100
|73.81
|Daily SMA200
|69.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.95
|Previous Daily Low
|76.89
|Previous Weekly High
|83.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.77
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
