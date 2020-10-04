WTI Price Analysis: Rebounds from 16-week-old support line above $37.00

- WTI picks up bids toward $37.50 following its U-turn from the lowest in one month.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate resistance ahead of $38.90-$39.00 key upside area.
- Sellers will target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement following the trend line break.
WTI rises to $37.40 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Monday. The black gold slumped to the lowest since September 09 on Friday but stepped back from closing below an ascending trend line connecting lows marked in mid-June and early September.
Also read: The Chart of the Week: WTI meets critical support, bears on the look out for a correction before lower
The buyers are currently attacking 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May 22 to August 26 run-up, near $37.40, a daily close beyond the same will aim for 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 21-day SMA, close to $38.90-$39.00, during the further rise.
If at all the oil bulls remain dominant past-$39.00, the $4.00 round-figure and a downward sloping trend line from August 31, at $40.15 now, will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, the energy benchmark’s daily close below the stated support line, currently around $36.85, may take a rest near September month’s low of $36.43 before targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $35.82.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67%
|Today daily open
|37.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.19
|Daily SMA50
|40.97
|Daily SMA100
|39.6
|Daily SMA200
|39.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.81
|Previous Daily Low
|36.8
|Previous Weekly High
|40.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.8
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|36.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|35.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.7200 amid risk-off markets, regional holidays in Australia
AUD/USD fails to keep the uptick to 0.7169, follows Friday’s downbeat performance. News concerning the American stimulus package, Brexit rekindled hopes but nothing clear off-late. Developments on Trump’s health, second-tier Aussie data can entertain momentum traders.
USD/JPY: Holding on to its range, mounting bearish pressure
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest losses in the 105.30 price zone, after printing a weekly low of 104.93. US Treasury yields closed the week with gains, underpinning USD/JPY. Yen has an increased bearish potential but needs to break below 104.85.
Gold seesaws around $1,900 despite US Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 recovery
Gold struggles to trim Friday’s losses despite bouncing off $1,897.32. Risk sentiment recovers amid updates that US President Donald Trump’s health is recovering from the virus.
WTI: Rebounds from 16-week-old support line above $37.00
WTI picks up bids toward $37.50 following its U-turn from the lowest in one month. The black gold slumped to the lowest since September 09 on Friday but stepped back from closing below an ascending trend line connecting lows marked in mid-June and early September.
Stimulus hope reverses FX & equity Trump losses
President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for coronavirus, sending stocks sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 400 points at the open, driving currencies down with it.