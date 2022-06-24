- WTI dribbles inside a bearish chart pattern around six-week low.
- Steady RSI and sustained trading below 100-HMA favor bears.
- Eight-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
WTI crude oil traders lick their wounds near $103.50, up 0.15% intraday, heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold remains inside a two-day-old bearish pennant formation while taking rounds to the lowest levels in six weeks.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s failure to rise past 100-HMA and steady RSI, together with the aforementioned pennant, gives rise to hopes of witnessing the further downside.
However, a clear break of the $103.00 becomes necessary for the WTI bears to retake control.
Following that, the theory suggests a $20.00 slump in commodity prices. However, the recent low near $101.00 and the $100.00 psychological magnet may act as additional validation points for the commodity’s further downside.
Meanwhile, recovery moves should cross the pennant’s resistance line, at $105.20 by the press time, to recall the buyers.
Even so, the 100-HMA level of $106.40 and a downward sloping resistance line from June 14, close to $108.50 at the latest, could challenge the WTI crude oil’s further upside.
In a case where the black gold rises past $108.50, the $110.00 appears to be the last defense for the bears.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|103.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.17
|Daily SMA50
|109.09
|Daily SMA100
|104.38
|Daily SMA200
|91.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.45
|Previous Daily Low
|101.81
|Previous Weekly High
|121.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.2
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!